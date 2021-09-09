Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.