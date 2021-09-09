Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

