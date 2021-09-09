Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Position Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 24.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 123,768 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.