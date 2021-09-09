Cardano Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Cardano has a market cap of $80.46 billion and approximately $7.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00087144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00419982 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,839,899 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

