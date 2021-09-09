Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Maxim Group

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 254.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

