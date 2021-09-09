Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Carter’s worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period.

CRI stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

