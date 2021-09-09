Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $195.63. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,389. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.