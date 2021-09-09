Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CASY opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.60. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

