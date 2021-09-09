CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

