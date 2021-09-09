Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

EWJ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

