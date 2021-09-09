Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.