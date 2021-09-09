Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after purchasing an additional 322,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 27,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

