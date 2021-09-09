Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,846 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 177,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.