Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.95. 12,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

