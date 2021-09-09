Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Celer Network has a market cap of $324.82 million and approximately $230.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00170564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

