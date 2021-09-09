Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.93

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

