Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.08. Centene reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

