Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

