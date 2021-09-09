Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.37

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

