Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.37

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

