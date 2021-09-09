CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $30.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.95 million and the highest is $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CEVA by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CEVA by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 80,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,578. CEVA has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -304.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

