CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Up 0.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 25,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 27,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,464,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

