Chaarat Gold’s (CGH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.79% from the stock’s current price.

LON CGH traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.43 ($0.29). 40,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,862. Chaarat Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.17 ($0.52). The company has a market cap of £154.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.