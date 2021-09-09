Chainswap Price Down 3.5% This Week (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $476,405.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00177632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.23 or 0.00740206 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

