Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Acquires A$32,725.00 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.55 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,725.00 ($23,375.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Challenger’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

