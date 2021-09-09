Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,050 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $185,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,309,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $445.01. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.32 and its 200 day moving average is $349.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

