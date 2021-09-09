Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

