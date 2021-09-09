Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 353,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,112. The company has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

