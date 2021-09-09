Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $694,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 595,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,214,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. 79,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,080. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

