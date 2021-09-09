Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CMCM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.