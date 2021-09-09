Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
CMCM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.
Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
