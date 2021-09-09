Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CQP. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

