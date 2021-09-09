Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.96. 185,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

