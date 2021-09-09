China International Capital (OTC:CNICF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China International Capital (OTC:CNICF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of CNICF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday.
China International Capital Company Profile
