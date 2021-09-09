Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 25,430 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,555.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.