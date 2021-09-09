Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,905.70 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,793.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,555.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

