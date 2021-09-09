Christopher Lau Sells 7,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AMH opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
