Christopher Lau Sells 7,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMH opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.