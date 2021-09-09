Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.