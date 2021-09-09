Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Head to Head Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.31 $3.16 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.48 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded on April 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

