CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $6.23 on Thursday. CITIC has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

