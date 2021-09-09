Citigroup Raises Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $19.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMRE. boosted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Costamare by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 241,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

