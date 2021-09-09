Citigroup Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $91.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hess by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

