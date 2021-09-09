CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,410. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

