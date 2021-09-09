CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 14,154 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

