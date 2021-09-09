CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 4,600 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $318,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

