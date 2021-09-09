CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teradata by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

