CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

