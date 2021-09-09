Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 1,588,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,623. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Clarivate news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

