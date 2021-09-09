ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Northwest Pipe worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWPX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $212,096. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

