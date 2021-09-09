ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.