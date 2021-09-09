ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,610 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 21.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $796.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

