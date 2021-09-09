ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

