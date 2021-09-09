ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $886,000 Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley lifted their target price on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.25 million, a PE ratio of -435.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

